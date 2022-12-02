Police hat
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Police staffing shortages are a nationwide epidemic, and East Contra Costa County departments are feeling the pinch.

If you’ve driven down Highway 4 lately, Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley all are using billboards notifying the public that they are hiring officers. Those departments also have advertised in law enforcement publications and local newspapers, internet job seeking websites, and job fairs.

“The most effective form of advertising seems to be word of mouth from our existing officers to officers they know at different departments,” stated Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard in an email.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription