Police staffing shortages are a nationwide epidemic, and East Contra Costa County departments are feeling the pinch.
If you’ve driven down Highway 4 lately, Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley all are using billboards notifying the public that they are hiring officers. Those departments also have advertised in law enforcement publications and local newspapers, internet job seeking websites, and job fairs.
“The most effective form of advertising seems to be word of mouth from our existing officers to officers they know at different departments,” stated Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard in an email.
Beard wants to hire seven officers in Oakley. He says that several people apply each month, but only a few make it through to the interview process due to the high standards. Once a new hire passes the interview stage, it takes Oakley’s human resources department roughly 60 days to get them on staff, according to Beard.
“I am currently running short in my investigations, traffic, and proactive enforcement units,” Beard stated. “As soon as I get up to full staff I can fully staff these units and have a couple of relief officers so I can deploy them to cover vacations/training periods without having to backfill those vacancies with overtime.”
Beard stated that 40 officers – from his position as chief down to the most junior officer – is a full staff.
“In addition to my seven vacancies, I also have two injured officers who cannot report to work due to their injuries, and I have three injured officers who are serving in a modified (not full) capacity,” Beard said.
Brentwood
Hiring five additional officers to create a 5th geographical beat was approved as part of the 2020/21 fiscal year. However, hiring officers for the new beat was put on hold due to concerns about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget for the additional positions was not authorized until FY 2021/22, but 4 out of the five positions remain vacant.
“We currently have 4 patrol beats, and we added officers to our staff to split the City into 5 patrol beats,” Brentwood Police Chief Tim Herbert stated in an email. “Unfortunately we cannot convert to the 5 beat system until we can assign an officer to patrol each beat. Once we are fully staffed at 72 we will be able to move toward the 5 beat system.”
Herbert was sworn in as Brentwood’s newest police chief in September and has been at the head of the search for officers since his appointment. The hiring process can take four to six months, and even longer for lateral officers who have been working at one department and transfer to another.
“Laterals tend to take a little longer, because they usually have a more extensive work history that needs to be vetted with a thorough background investigation,” Herbert stated.
For Herbert, laterals can be ‘hit or miss’, and out of the numerous entry-level applications, only one or two candidates actually attend an academy.
According to Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) demographics, the average number of candidates that make it from hiring through their probationary period is 70%.
Chris Catren, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, listed high-paying jobs, with work-from-home options and better work-life balance – and fewer people looking for them – as a main reason for the shortage of new officer prospects. With the cost of living rising, young people are looking toward careers they say will give them opportunities to move into management.
“It’s gone from a hiring pool to a hiring puddle,” Catren lamented. “The demand on policing is very high…People see a lot of the negativity, which is unfortunate.”
Catren also discussed the societal unrest after the murder of George Floyd in June of 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Newcomers to police work would join the profession based on its perceived ‘nobility’, but Catren said that Chauvin tarnished that image and called him an ‘aberration to the job.’ Chauvin’s actions hurt departments nationwide, not just in Minnesota, Catren said.
“Officers need to show kids the good that they can do, as opposed to the negatives that are broadcast on national media,” Catren emphasized.
Brentwood and Oakley police say they want to hire officers who display a strong work ethic and can bring high moral character and integrity to their respective departments.
“Simply put, a good officer first has to be a good worker,” Beard stated. “I seek people who have a strong and verifiable work ethic. I am looking for people who already have ties to Oakley, or people who I believe will dedicate their years-long career diligently serving the community of Oakley.”
Herbert seeks to continue building the progressive department that former Chief Tom Hansen began. Interpersonal communication skills, ability to relate to others, positive attitude, and working well in a team environment are just a few of the attributes he is seeking in new and lateral officers.
Antioch
The City of Antioch faces their own set of challenges regarding police officer shortages.
In March, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced a criminal investigation involving eight officers from the Antioch Police Department. Prosecutors said the investigation involves a “broad range of offenses” and “crimes of moral turpitude.” Since the initial announcement, the FBI has also been called on for assistance with the investigation, and the eight officers have been placed on administrative leave.
“That’s about 15% of our patrol officers throughout the city, or an estimated 10% of the Antioch police force,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said during an August press conference. “For those who are familiar with the process, we know that at some point a criminal grand jury has been impaneled or will be impaneled. As a result, it could increase the number of officers under investigation.”
Thorpe acknowledged that he knew he was ‘inheriting years of insufficient police oversight’ when he became mayor.. He says that police reform was, and continues to be, one of his top priorities.
To provide ‘stable and steadfast leadership,’ Thorpe appointed interim police chief, Steven Ford, Ph.D. to serve in the position permanently. Ford has 32 years of experience with the San Francisco Police Department, where he was instrumental in leading major law enforcement reform efforts during his time with the former department.
Speaking via Zoom at the same press conference, Ford called the allegations ‘extremely disturbing’ and ‘sincerely apologized to the profession, the City of Antioch, and the general public.’
Ford also wants to bring high-quality officers to Antioch to restore trust, respect, and legitimacy to the struggling department. To do so, high-level leadership and supervisory training will be called upon. He also plans to implement ‘a strong foundation of internal accountability,’ he said.
“In closing, let me be clear – there is no room for the alleged behavior,” Ford said. “I take the reputation of the profession, and this organization, extremely seriously, and I will do everything in my power to ensure we move forward in a professional, consistent, and transparent manner.”
Thorpe said he remains confident that the department can right itself with Ford at the helm.
Antioch has an authorized staffing level of 115 officers. However, it has 101 officers, and it anticipates 10 leaving within the next year, according to a presentation by Ford at the Aug. 26 city council meeting. The report also stated that in recent months, the department has seen a dramatic decrease in interest from lateral and entry-level applicants.
In addition to their longevity program, which rewards current officers who stay with the department for more than 9 years, Antioch officials have offered incentives to spark interest in potential new and lateral hires, including a $30,000 signing bonus, payment of which would be spread over five years.
Brentwood officers earn a yearly salary between $101,000-$123,000. Antioch ranges between nearly $108,000-$131,000, while Oakley officers receive $105,000-$134,000. Oakley is also offering a hiring incentive bonus of up to $10,000 depending on the candidate’s experience level, according to the departments’ websites.
