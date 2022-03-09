Third search for Alexis Gabe planned

A third weekend of the volunteer search effort for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has been planned after the first two weekends uncovered little.
About 100 volunteers turned out last weekend to assist with searching an area that stretched from Antioch to Sherman Island, however authorities have not indicated whether searchers were able to turn up any new leads in her disappearance.
Gabe has been missing since Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch, and her car was found abandoned on Trenton Street in Oakley. The doors were unlocked, and her keys were still in the ignition. Gabe is 24 years old and described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and green/white shoes.
Public search efforts are being facilitated by the KlaasKids Foundation. The Foundation, run by Marc Klaas and based in Sausalito, assists with missing person cases nationwide through a network of volunteers who organize and conduct searches while also providing training to other search-and-rescue volunteers. The organization was formed by Marc Klaas in the aftermath of the high-profile kidnapping death of his daughter, Polly Klaas, in 1993.
Each search team consists of roughly 10 volunteers. Before they even head out into the field, they are given a briefing that covers all necessary apps and protocol. Each team has a minimum of three people who download the SAR Topo Maps, which facilitates, in real time, the ability to track each team’s search area. Even though there is currently no evidence or information that leads, this to be considered a criminal case, said Stacey Dorsey, a KlaasKids Foundation representative.
According to Dorsey, team members are instructed not to touch anything they may come across during their search. Instead, they use the GPS camera app, which provides an overlay of exact coordinates, elevation, etc. of where the photo was taken. Once a photo is taken, search volunteers use Zello, a two-way radio app, to notify headquarters that a photo is coming through. They also radio at the beginning and end of their specific search.
Once each group’s search is concluded, they return to headquarters for a debrief. This allows each volunteer to discuss how they feel the search went, the things they saw and/or heard, and any other coverage assessments they have to offer. Volunteers are also reminded that they should not be discussing any details of the search with the public, nor posting about it on social media.
Another wide-scale search is being planned for the weekend following Alexis’ upcoming birthday on March 17. For more information on further searches, visit the Facebook group, Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home.
