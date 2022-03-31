A long-proposed major roadway project a decade in the making in Brentwood and Antioch is closer to becoming a reality.
The proposed extension on Sand Creek Road will provide much-needed traffic relief in the region, officials say.
The major east-west thoroughfare linking southeast Antioch with central Brentwood, is set to undergo construction to extend its current terminus in Brentwood just west of its interchange with Highway 4 to a new intersection at Heidorn Ranch Road in southeast Antioch.
With an estimated cost of $14.5 million, this phase of the project is fully funded and is expected to start in early 2023 and be completed by the end of 2023, Brentwood officials said.
“This project is part of a regional effort to improve the transportation network in East Contra Costa County and will specifically benefit Brentwood by providing a quicker connection to (Kaiser Permanente-Antioch),” said Brentwood Assistant Director of Public Works Jagtar Dhaliwal. “It will benefit the circulation in the region in various ways.”
Sand Creek Road runs from just east of Garin Parkway to its terminus just west of its interchange with Highway 4.
Motorists traveling westbound on Sand Creek Road at Highway 4 will notice the street abruptly hits a dead end, with a section visible from the Sand Creek Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4 where a future right-turn lane will exist, along with where the future extended roadway will start. For years, much of the proposed right-of-way for the future Sand Creek Road has been sitting on swaths of undeveloped land and open fields along the southern boundaries of Antioch. That changed recently when housing development projects, such as the Creekside Vineyards at Sand Creek Project, called for the addition of 220 planned new homes to the area, necessitating a need for road improvements.
“The City (of Brentwood) is currently working on designing the Brentwood phase, consisting of two lanes, one eastbound and one westbound,” said Dhaliwal. “If the Bridle Gate development project is approved, they will be responsible for completing the remaining two lanes.”
Bridle Gate is a proposed project of 286 single-family homes that includes two public parks on a 135.31-acre site, according to the city’s website.
Ultimately, the Sand Creek Road project is part of a much larger project to extend it from Brentwood to Deer Valley Road in Antioch, adjacent to the Kaiser Permanente Campus. There have long been plans to connect the two sections, but the completion of this connection was contingent on development in the area. Considerable growth and development in the cities of Antioch and Brentwood have led to increasing traffic and gridlock on other roadways, necessitating relief, officials said.
“It’s been part of our general plan for a long time, but it has always been tied to development,” said Antioch Public Works Director and City Engineer John Samuelson. “So it was just a matter of development to start building.”
According to Samuelson, the extension will be completed in phases, with a phase of the project consisting of the section from Highway 4 to Heidorn Ranch Road in Brentwood and the next phase from Heidorn Ranch Road to Hillcrest Avenue. The section from Heidorn Ranch Road to Hillcrest Avenue is already under construction, with underground utility work nearing completion and the road being prepared for paving, with an estimated completion time of a few months.
The third phase is from Hillcrest Avenue to Dozier-Libbey Medical High School in Antioch. This section could be completed this year, due to the roadway already being paved and awaiting a local developer to finalize details for the roadway.
The final phase to Deer Valley Road is in the process of having necessary right-of-way obtained by the development company, after which the design process will begin. All in all, the entire project from Highway 4 to Deer Valley Road is estimated to cost $34.9 million.
“With the Heidorn Ranch Road to Hillcrest Avenue phase, it’s finally triggered the conditions to build that section so they could build more homes,” said Samuelson. “That’s the driving force for these improvements.”
The long-awaited completion of Sand Creek Road will alleviate traffic concerns on surrounding streets such as Lone Tree Way, Balfour Road and Deer Valley Road, providing another crucial link between Brentwood and Antioch, officials said.
“The completion of the Sand Creek extension will enable the City of Brentwood to prepare essential infrastructure necessary to attract corporations and businesses that desire to locate to Brentwood,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant. “It sets the stage for completion of the Innovation Center and the arrival of high-quality, high-paying jobs that will vastly improve our residents’ quality of life by mostly eliminating a terrible commute for many.”
