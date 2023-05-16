ANTIOCH – Three people died after their car crashed into a tree Monday night on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.
Antioch police responded to a call about a car crash at 4198 Lone Tree Way at 10:23 p.m. and found a vehicle with three occupants that crashed into a tree. All three passengers in the car suffered major injuries and died at the scene according to the emergency medical personnel.
The identities of the victims are being withheld by Antioch police while they notify the next of kin.
According to the Antioch Police traffic unit’s preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling east on Lone Tree Way at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle, causing it to lose control and, eventually, hit a tree. The lone occupant of the vehicle that was hit was uninjured, police said.
Antioch police are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov or at (925)204-1587. People can also text anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ‘ANTIOCH.’
