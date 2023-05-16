Antioch Police Department Logo NEW_EDITORIAL ART

ANTIOCH – Three people died after their car crashed into a tree Monday night on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Antioch police responded to a call about a car crash at 4198 Lone Tree Way at 10:23 p.m. and found a vehicle with three occupants that crashed into a tree. All three passengers in the car suffered major injuries and died at the scene according to the emergency medical personnel.

The identities of the victims are being withheld by Antioch police while they notify the next of kin.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription