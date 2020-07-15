The Liberty Union High School District announced that three of their students had tested positive for COVID-19 who had engaged in County Health Services approved activities.
Superintendent Eric Volta sent out a letter to families in the District where he stated that it appears the students contracted the virus outside of their workout “pods”, and that parents of all students who had close and remote contact with these students during the conditioning activities have been notified.
The District is suspending all conditioning activities until it is clear if or when interscholastic sports will even occur.
To view the full letter click here.
