Residential fire on 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a Brentwood home Thursday morning, Oct. 31.
Reported at 11:18 a.m., the fire on the 20 block of Laurie Drive drew units from both the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof on the right side of the single-story home.
1 of 9
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
An attic fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 20 block of Laurie Drive in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts were on scene for nearly three hours. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
The fire was attacked from both the interior and the exterior of the home. Flames burned between the layers of a two-layer roof, necessitating the removal of much of the roof, a laborious and time-consuming process. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the left side of the house. Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours.
The occupants of the home and their pets were able to escape without incident, and no firefighter injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.