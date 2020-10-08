I’m Thuy (Twee) Dao Jensen, and I’m running for the Brentwood school board because I want to serve my community by strengthening our public schools. In March 2020, I won my first election as a District 3 Delegate to the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County. I believe I can make an even greater impact as a Board Trustee of Brentwood Union School District (BUSD).
Before moving back to California, I was an education professor for seven years. I designed and taught diversity and equity courses and prepared new teachers entering the teaching profession.
Today, I am the Brentwood Library Commissioner, the liaison to the Contra Costa County Library Commission. I attend meetings with the Friends and Foundation groups and meet with elected officials to ensure adequate funding for our public libraries.
I’m also the PTA Treasurer at my child’s elementary school. Last year, I wrote a successful PTA grant for a bilingual English/Spanish program to facilitate parent engagement focused on teaching internet safety and discussing healthy online habits for our students. I’d like to see this internet safety program expanded to all computer classes in our school district.
As a BUSD Board Trustee, I will work to reduce the student achievement gap across the district and raise teachers’ salaries within the district. As the pandemic has shown, our teachers have worked tirelessly for our students under unique circumstances.
To visit my website, please scan the QR code for www.VoteThuyDaoJensen.com or follow my campaign on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VoteThuyDaoJensen.
– Submitted by Thuy Dao Jensen
