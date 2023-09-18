The Timber Point Elementary School PTA in Discovery Bay is hosting its annual Kids on Big Rigs as part of its celebration of National PTA Families on Campus.
The event is on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the school at 40 Newbury Lane in Discovery Bay, and it will support students' success through the PTA and getting parents more involved in the school, organizers said in a press release.
Kids and their families will get to see, touch and get inside various specialized vehicles (ambulance, fire truck, fetal patriots plane, garbage truck, limousine, etc. said organizer Angela Walker. There will also be a DJ and food trucks that include Groovy Gorditas, Boondoggies and Callahans.
