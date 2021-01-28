The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) will soon begin registration for incoming kindergarten students.
Your student must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2021, to attend kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. A student whose fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2, 2021, and Dec. 2, 2021, will be placed in a transitional kindergarten class. The district will not know which sites will have TK classes until May.
The following documentation is required for kinder and transitional kinder registration:
- Current immunization records;
- Birth certificate (Original only, no copies);
- Two current and different proofs of residence (utility bills, escrow papers, property tax bill).
- If you are unsure which school is your school of residence, visit https://www.ouesd.k12.ca.us/attendance.
Almond Grove Elementary
925-625-6720
Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Almond Grove Office
Registration will be by appointment only; please call to schedule an appointment.
Registration packets will be available the week of Feb. 8 - 11.
Oakley Elementary School
925-625-7050
Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oakley Elementary Office Registration will be by appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment.
Registration packets will be available the week of Feb. 8 to 11.
Gehringer Elementary
925-625-7070
Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Gehringer School Office Registration will be by appointment only; please call to schedule an appointment. Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
Iron House Elementary
925-625-6825
Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iron House Office Registration will be by appointment only, please call to schedule an appointment. Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
Laurel Elementary
925-625-7090
Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Laurel Office Registration will be by appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment. Registration packets will be available the week of Feb. 8 to 11.
Summer Lake Elementary
925-625-6730
Feb. 16, 19, 22, 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Summer Lake Library Registration will be by appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment.
Registration packets will be available Feb. 8 - 11.
Vintage Parkway Elementary
925-625-6800
Feb. 16, 18, 22, 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Feb. 17, 4 to 7 p.m.
By appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment.
Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
FOR ALL SCHOOLS
- Please contact your school of residence to schedule a TK/Kinder registration appointment.
- You will need to have all paperwork completed and all documentation with you at the appointment. If something is incomplete or documentation is missing, we will need to reschedule your appointment.
