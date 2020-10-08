Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick, left, and NorthPoint Development project manager Joel Schrenk lead a tour of the 150,000-square-foot Building #1 to be occupied by Amazon at the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Wednesday, Oct. 7. Operations supported by 800 employees are expected to begin before the end of the year as construction continues on other buildings in the complex.
[Photos] Amazon ribbon cutting
The City of Oakley hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 150,000-square-foot Building #1 to be occupied by Amazon at the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Operations supported by 800 employees are expected to begin before the end of the year as construction continues on other buildings in the complex.
