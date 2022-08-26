Town hall meeting explains monkeypox outbreak

GLAZER

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-District 7) held a virtual town hall Aug. 19 to make experts available to answer the public’s questions about the national monkeypox outbreak. The experts were Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas J. Moss and Contra Costa Deputy Health Officer Dr. Sofé Mekuria.

Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contact, according to Mekuria. If someone has the monkeypox rash “that’s the mode of transmission, or the way it’s spreading, in this current outbreak in the U.S. and Europe.”

Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. Infected people develop rashes or sores that can look like blisters or pimples and are contagious from the time symptoms appear until they no longer have symptoms and the rashes have fully healed, which can take 2-4 weeks.

