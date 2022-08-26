Town hall meeting explains monkeypox outbreak

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-District 7) held a virtual town hall Aug. 19 to make experts available to answer the public’s questions about the national monkeypox outbreak. The experts were Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas J. Moss and Contra Costa Deputy Health Officer Dr. Sofé Mekuria.
Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contact, according to Mekuria. If someone has the monkeypox rash “that’s the mode of transmission, or the way it’s spreading, in this current outbreak in the U.S. and Europe.”
Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. Infected people develop rashes or sores that can look like blisters or pimples and are contagious from the time symptoms appear until they no longer have symptoms and the rashes have fully healed, which can take 2-4 weeks.
Mekuria said the county’s most recent case count is 41 as of two weeks ago. “But we have been seeing an increase in cases identified every week. We have been focusing on certain groups and communities or if people were potentially exposed. But we do have vaccine sites and pop-ups throughout the county, and individuals in our county can schedule an appointment on our website as long as vaccine supply continues, appointments are available, and they fit the criteria that is mentioned on our website as well.”
Moss said that while vaccination may not prevent people from getting monkeypox, it can be used as a preventive measure in case of exposure.
“If you’ve been exposed, this vaccine in the first four days will probably prevent illness,” Moss said. “In the first two weeks after exposure, it might not prevent illness, but it might prevent severe illness. There is an experience with a similar vaccine that showed that it was about 85% effective at preventing monkeypox, so it’s not this exact vaccine but it’s very similar, and we think that’s probably a good benchmark. We’ll know more as we go with the real world experience that we’re building right now.”
The overall vaccine supply remains limited, experts said. Contra Costa Health is prioritizing vaccination for people at higher risk of exposure or infection to monkeypox, such as close contacts of known cases, sex workers and gay, bisexual, and other men or transgender people who have had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days.
Previously, Contra Costa County residents had to submit an appointment-request form to get on a waiting list for a vaccine. Increased vaccine supply is allowing Contra Costa Health to let anyone directly schedule their own appointments without having to get on a waiting list, according to a press release.
Moss encouraged the public to get tested if they are experiencing monkeypox symptoms “Testing is widely available,” he said. “Large commercial labs across the United States offer the monkeypox test. Most healthcare providers are able to send specimens to those labs to get it tested. Results would be back in a day or two. If someone has a rash and their concern is that it might be monkeypox, go to your healthcare provider and have that rash tested to get a result pretty quickly,” said Moss.
Most people recover from the illness at home, and those infected with the virus should isolate themselves at home while they are contagious, the experts said. There have been no reported deaths in California or the United States from monkeypox this year.
People at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox can schedule vaccination appointments online through Contra Costa Health at mpxvaccine.cchealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.