The status of the Parks and Community Center are listed below and are intended to follow the most recent Health Order of the Contra Costa County Health Officer. Community Center hours of operation remain reduced until proper staffing levels return and recreational programming resumes. Face masks and social distancing is still mandated.
*Community Center:
- Tennis and Pickleball – Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Weekends 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Green space – Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Weekends 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dog Park – Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Weekends 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Community garden – Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and Weekends 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Community Center – Closed.
Cornell:
- Water Fountains & bathrooms – Closed.
- Play structures, walking paths, open green space, and picnic areas including tables and benches - Open.
- Tennis and Pickleball – Open.
- **Recreational Sports – Open with Restrictions.
- Athletic field and Bocce Courts – Open.
Ravenswood:
- Water fountains – Closed.
- Play structures – Walking paths, open green space, and picnic areas including tables and benches - Open.
Regatta:
- Water fountains – Closed.
- Play structures, walking paths, open green space, and picnic areas including tables and benches - Open.
- **Recreational Sports – Open with Restrictions.
Slifer:
- Water fountains – Closed.
- Play structures, walking paths, open green space, and picnic areas including tables and benches - Open.
- **Recreational Sports – Open with Restrictions.
Tot Lot: - Open.
County Openings at a Glance: https://cchealth.org/covid19/pdf/Contra-Costa-County-Openings-at-a-Glance.pdf
- *Community Center Extended Hours on first and third Wednesday of Month – Open until 7:30 p.m.
- ** Some outdoor low-contact sports allowed. Higher-contact outdoor sports may be allowed, subject to additional requirements. Competition between a max of two teams for select non-contact sports allowed.
