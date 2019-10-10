The Discovery Bay dog park is still under construction after being closed for over a year.
In a process that began last September, the town has been killing weeds and pouring concrete to make the park more user-friendly. Initially, just the small dog park and a portion of the large dog park were closed for extensive weed killing. Now, both parks are shut down, and a temporary park — on the other side of the community center’s lot — has been set up.
The large asphalt basketball court — a reminder of the community center’s health club roots — has been removed from the large dog park. In its place, the town will be placing a dog-friendly tan bark product manufactured in Washington.
Mac Kaiser, recreation program supervisor for the Town of Discovery Bay, said the project is nearing completion and only a few final items need to be put into place.
“We’re hoping the parks will be open by the end of the year, and if not, early next year,” Kaiser said earlier this week. “We are looking at the final pieces that we need to do, which is getting the bark and sod in and taking care of some weeds that have popped up in areas that were already reseeded.”
Kaiser and other members of the town’s staff have taken over the project, which was begun by former parks and landscape manager Brian Miller. In June, Miller told The Press the cost of the project was roughly $45,000. Kaiser, who is new to this project, was unable to offer more updated information, but did agree that funding for the remodel was coming from a combination of Zone 8 money; funds from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s payment to the town, after the December 2015 gas outage; and donations raised by the Paws on Parade event.
Barbara Simpson of Discovery Bay is a frequent user of the temporary park. She is watching the ongoing work in the regular parks expectantly.
“I take my two dogs to the temporary dog park almost every morning, early,” Simpson said. “I’m grateful to have the use of it. I’m looking forward to the re-opening of the big dog park, though.”
Kaiser said his staff is working hard to finish this project, and he knows residents are waiting to see the final product.
“We appreciate the patience of the community,” Kaiser said. “We know it’s been a long haul, but I think they’ll be very pleased with the end result when we are finally finished.”
The dog park is located at the Discovery Bay Community Center at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. For more information, call 925-392-4575, visit todb.ca.gov or the town’s Facebook page.
