The town is seeking public input for a new, linear park on the south side of Clipper Drive through a series of town hall meetings.
To fund the park, the town will apply for a grant through the California State Parks Proposition 68 Statewide Park Program. To meet the requirements of the grant program, the town must gather public input on what the park should look like. The first in a series of six meetings was held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 16, during the regular parks and recreation committee meeting.
“We are here to discuss an opportunity we have to beautify the Town of Discovery Bay,” said Community Services District (CSD) Director Kevin Graves at the beginning of the meeting. “A lot of the ability for us to proceed in that grant is going to depend on you, the public, and your ideas. That’s why we’re having six meetings. We want your ideas . . . we need your input in order to properly apply for the grant.”
During the meeting, several residents joined the virtual meeting and more called in to participate via phone. Parks and landscape manager Bill Engelman explained the parameters of the grant and why the land along Clipper Drive between Windward Point and Cove Place was chosen for a park site.
“In terms of site selection and initial vision, the grant requires a project site to meet one of the following criteria,” Engelman said. “The first is to have a combined household income no higher than $56,982, which Discovery Bay cannot meet. The second is, a site would be eligible for the grant application if there are less than 3 acres of parkland per 1000 residents in a half mile radius from the site.”
Engelman noted the second criteria disqualifies existing parks like Cornell and Slifer. He said town staff thought creating a park along Clipper Drive would be ideal and noted the land could be considered a blank slate with 2.75 acres of park potential.
During the meeting, residents were asked for ideas in three specific areas – recreation features, location of those features, and public safety and beautification.
Resident Dick Laforge suggested placing outdoor fitness equipment along a wide walking path. Resident Karen Schmidt noted she hoped California native plants would be chosen and no existing trees damaged.
“I would just hope that trees don’t get cut down to do this project,” Schmidt said. “There’s a tree right behind my house that this spring I had a hawk lay an egg in and fly away and they are probably now in Argentina . . . seeing that during the lockdown made me think about all the birds and the trees so that’s my two cents.”
Other ideas were wide walkways, having two paths – one for pedestrians and one for cyclists – park benches, abundant lighting, a meditation area, a butterfly garden, water fountains and recycled plastic furniture.
Engelman also asked residents about opportunities for public art displays. Recreation program supervisor Monic Gallo had a list of suggestions ready to offer residents, including painted utility boxes, student art projects, and tables and chairs painted with checkerboards. After the meeting, Gallo – who is spearheading the grant application – said she was excited to gather the town’s input.
“We are just thrilled with the first meeting and the community participation and turn out and would love to have as many residents as possible join us in the upcoming meetings,” Gallo said. “The flow of conversation and ideas was inspiring. This truly was a successful virtual round table discussion.”
Gallo and Engelman will begin creating a virtual presentation for the next meeting, and add to it with each subsequent meeting. All residents are encouraged to bring their ideas to as many meetings as they can.
To gather public opinion and ideas, the town will host five more meetings on Monday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. Interested parties must register in advance by calling the community center at 925-634-1733.
