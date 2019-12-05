The Town of Discovery Bay has a new face on its management team as Bill Engelman steps into the role of parks and landscape manager.
Engelman hails from Wisconsin, where he owned a landscape and design company. An avid recreationalist who enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking and skiing, he was looking for a milder climate for his family to live and play in.
“I saw the position in Discovery Bay on a search engine,” Engelman said. “I did a little research on the community and its proximity to all the things we enjoy, and that’s how I applied.”
Engelman has a master’s degree in landscape architecture and planning, and 17 years experience on the job. But his career didn’t begin with the land; he started working in corporate finance after graduating from college. He feels this varied background will aid him in keeping the different budgets of the town’s zones balanced.
Mike Davies, Town of Discovery Bay general manager, agrees.
“Bill … has a vast diversification of experience that includes civil engineering, planning, project management, land surveying, schematic design, and he owned a landscape nursery and garden center,” Davies said. “We feel very fortunate to have him as part of the Discovery Bay Management Team.”
Engelman has hit the ground running, spending time getting to know his new position and its responsibilities. He said his initial to-do list will include some deferred maintenance and a look at the more visible areas of the town.
“As someone who has designed communities in the past, first images are where I would focus,” he said. “Major entryways into the community, the community center itself, and the more travelled areas of the community are a primary focus of where I would start.”
Engelman believes he can bring a strong design esthetic to the table, along with his financial background. He said he is aware of the financial pitfalls of working in a small town but looks forward to the challenge ahead of him.
Engelman officially began working for the town on Nov. 18 and his annual salary will be $87,740. He is replacing Brian Miller, who left the position in September to move out of the area. Engelman is the third new manager the town has hired this year – a new water and wastewater manager and finance manager have also been hired, as those positions’ previous occupants retired and were promoted, respectively.
Engelman said he is enjoying his new position thus far. Walking to work and living in close proximity to the Delta and other outdoor recreational opportunities were exactly what he was looking for when he left the Midwest. Residents are likely to run into him as he and his family explore local parks and water sports.
