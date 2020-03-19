The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) board has begun planning its projects for 2020 and beyond.
During its annual planning workshop, Thursday, March 4, General Manager Mike Davies and his staff took the board through the projects, audits, repairs and staff changes of the past year.
Some of 2019’s highlights were: completion of the front entrance project, which included masonry repairs, painting and new lights; hiring new managers to replace retiring staff members; promoting existing staff members to new positions; continued repairs and maintenance on the town’s aging infrastructure; platinum level of governance recognition achieved from the Special District Leadership Foundation; and an information technology (IT) upgrade for staff offices.
Dina Breitstein, assistant general manager, discussed the IT upgrade details in front of the board.
“The implementation of new computers and new protection has been started,” she said. “Almost everybody in the district needed a new computer because our computers were very, very old ... We now have new protection so that if anything gets into our system, they can segregate it and get us back up and running within hours.”
Davies touched on the pool project, highlighting a design update received from Terracon and Associates, the company hired to create a pool design.
“As you know, we are still looking at the new pool design,” he said to the board. “Right now, the plans are in environmental health.”
Davies explained the county’s environmental health department would look over the plans and likely make recommendations. Once those comments had been received, the plans would continue to the building department for more comments and review.
Also in progress at the community center are the dog park and, possibly, pickleball courts. The dog park renovations are nearly complete, and Davies said staff is hopeful it will open in time for the annual Paws on Parade fundraising event in April. As for the potential pickleball courts, the town is waiting to see whether they will get the grant money needed to convert the tennis courts.
“We are hopeful that we will get our grant from East Bay Regional Parks in the amount of $68,000,” Davies said. “Couple that with up to $30,000 from the pickleball group, and we will be changing tennis courts 3 and 4 into six pickleball courts. Take something is dilapidated and not used now to something that is useful and hopefully people will get lots and lots of play in.”
After reviewing 2019, discussion moved to future capital improvement projects and an item Davies felt needed to fit into the budget: a new office building.
“We need to design a proper public building with access that keeps staff secure and at the same time enables us to provide good customer service to the walk-in customers, and that is very difficult to do in our current situation,” Davies said after detailing some past issues with aggressive customers. “The other issue is the office space is very tight.”
Davies explained that meetings with staff members or outside contractors disturbed the flow of business, and a lack of space for storage and people made things tight and uncomfortable. He also pointed to the building’s age, which makes it inefficient to heat and cool.
“These are just a few of the ideas I’m putting forward as to why I think a new building is in order, and I wanted to let you know that we are looking at that in the budget,” Davies said.
One of the major components of the town’s operations is its water and wastewater treatment systems. Based on ever-changing state and federal standards, the town is planning a project to remove nitrogen from wastewater.
“The biggest item we have is the denitrification project for wastewater treatment,” said CSD president Bill Pease. “It’s state mandated, so we have to get that designed and get it out to bid, and there are some time frames that we have to meet. We aren’t up against the deadline right now, but staff is moving forward with that.”
Pease explained that the treated water the town pours into the Delta is currently cleaner than the Delta water. This project will take the cleaning process one step further.
For an audio recording of the meeting or more information on the town, visit todb.ca.gov.
