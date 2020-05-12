The Town of Discovery Bay is focusing on the great outdoors this month by reopening tennis and pickleball courts and updating its master plan for landscaping.
The courts reopened Thursday, May 7, and will remain open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In an open letter to residents, the town’s general manager, Mike Davies, said the county’s easing of restrictions meant residents could get out and play, though precautions must still be taken.
“Face coverings (except during play) and social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person must always be adhered to,” Davies’ letter read. “All recreational programming and facility rentals remain suspended until further notice.”
Parks and recreation manager Monica Gallo said the community garden has also reopened, but not the dog park. Both large and small dog parks underwent renovation 18 months ago. The town’s dog owners waited patiently for work to be complete, but both parks remain under lock and key until further notice, thanks to social distancing mandates caused by the coronavirus.
“The dog park is ready to go, we are ready for that,” Gallo said. “We are just waiting for the order to be lifted and the dog park can open.”
Gallo added that residents had been coming to the community center grounds and running their animals on the grass and tennis courts. Signs and cones have been put in place to prevent this.
“We are going to close the grass area; there are no dogs allowed on the grass,” Gallo said. “Folks can garden and play pickleball.”
Residents have received the town’s recreation program catalogue for summer 2020 in the mail. Gallo said she wants to plan for a summer, even though the ban on activities may not be lifted before school starts.
“Due to COIVD 19, we have canceled classes, programs and rentals, and gotten everyone refunded,” Gallo said. “We had to cancel Paws on Parade; for sure canceled the May Summer Jam concert. We will wait a couple weeks to see what happens to the rest of the summer.”
Bill Engelman, parks and landscape manager for the town, is working on a plan to unify the town’s landscaping.
“There has been talk of a landscape master plan, but I prefer to refer to it as guidelines for the redesign of Discovery Bay’s streetscapes,” Engelman said. “We want to have a unifying theme, that means unifying forms, textures, material palate and plants.”
Engelman joined the town’s staff last year and spent past months catching up on deferred maintenance, having his crew focus on tasks such as fertilizing, aerating, irrigating, removing dead plant matter and making minor repairs.
For more information on the status of all public parks in Discovery Bay, refer to the “Status of Community Center and Town Parks” located on the District’s website. The website also has links to the most recent information from the governor’s office, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Contra Costa County Health Services.
For more information, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
