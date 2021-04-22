The Town of Discovery Bay is inching forward in its plans to complete a state-mandated denitrification project for its wastewater treatment systems.
The project has been on the town’s horizon for more than a decade, but work will begin this summer and should take two years to complete. It must be done in time for the town’s Federal National Pollutant Discharge Eliminating System (FNPDES) permit to change on Jan. 1, 2024. The permit covers wastewater discharge into Old River; the new permit will require the town to reduce the nitrogen entering the water, hence the title, “denitrification.”
“This is a project for treating wastewater,” explained Dina Breitstein, the town’s assistant general manager. “It will make the water discharged back into the Delta cleaner than what’s there now, cleaner than drinking water. It is the cleanest water you can possibly get.”
The town has contracted with Herwit Engineering to design the components for the project. As a community services district, the town operates and maintains its own water and wastewater systems, making it responsible for completing the project by the end of 2023. The anticipated cost for the project is $16 million, including design, construction and inspection.
“We had been saving quite a bit of money for this project,” Breitstein noted. “We have been putting funds away, and we are also looking at financing options. The decisions about what portion will be financed and what won’t will be made at a later date with the finance committee. We want to receive the bids, get some real costs, and make some decisions then. It will go before the full board and everything will be publicized.”
Bids will be received next month, and water and wastewater manager Aaron Goldsworthy hopes to see work start soon after. He said the project’s difficulty lies in the fact a new procedure – the denitrification process – will be inserted into the middle of the town’s existing wastewater treatment system.
“You are basically tapping into a pipe that already has a treatment process taking place,” he said. “So we are squeezing a process in between two processes, so it’s not something we can put at the beginning or end of the process, we are putting it in the middle.”
The wastewater treatment plant currently has two oxidation ditches. The project calls for the construction of a third, as well as three denitrification stations, where bacteria will “eat” the nitrogen off the molecules in the basin. Once the project is complete, the plant will have redundancy, allowing one section to be taken offline for maintenance if necessary.
“It’s a good project and we are going to be discharging a cleaner product,” Goldsworthy said. “I like the process.”
The town’s wastewater master plan was last updated in November of 2019. It determines the best technology and approach to achieve the new nitrogen limit and to identify any other deficiencies the town wastewater treatment facilities may have. For more information or to view the plan, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
