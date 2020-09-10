The Community Services District (CSD) Board is seeking applicants for a recently vacated seat on the board whose term will expire Dec. 1, 2022.
Director Robert Leete — who spent six years serving on the CSD — moved to Texas this week, leaving his seat roughly halfway through his second term.
“We have family in Texas and visited a few times, and we love the area and decided to pick up stakes and move to the Lone Star State,” Leete said, adding he and his wife, Joanne, will be back to visit. “My time on the board has been fantastic. We have accomplished a lot over the 6 years I was there.”
The remaining four members of the CSD will fill the vacancy by appointment. Interested parties can visit the town’s website to fill out an application online. All applicants must be registered voters in Contra Costa County and reside within the town’s jurisdictional boundaries.
“What we are hoping to do is receive the applications on the 21st of September,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies. “That gives time for the board to review the applications and then hold a special board meeting to interview applicants, and that we are targeting for Sept. 23. That date is tentatively set.”
The special meeting will be open to the public via teleconference, as all board meetings have been since shelter-in-place restrictions were instituted in March. Davies noted the town has already received several applications. All applications are due Monday, Sept. 21.
Any person interested in being appointed to fill the board vacancy must submit a completed application and resume to the town by email to mkibriya@todb.ca.gov, by mail or hand delivery to the District Office located at 1800 Willow Lake Road, Discovery Bay, by 5 p.m., Sept. 21.
Applications can be picked up at the district office or obtained online at www.todb.ca.gov.
For more information, call 925-634-1131.
