Residents will be able to watch their town board meetings on a live video stream as soon as April.
Currently, residents only have the ability to listen to the meeting through a phone call. That option will still be available to those who prefer it.
At the Feb. 17 meeting of the Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) board, staff presented options for video conferencing software and hardware. Though several options were researched and presented, the board voted to purchase staff’s recommendation of GoToWebinar Pro for the software solution and Poly Visual and Audio Systems for video equipment.
“The town decided to move to this because the teleconferencing is a little bit difficult to deal with,” said Dina Breitstein, the town’s assistant general manager. “Especially with COVID continuing on for so long, we thought we should get on board with really including the public in our meetings, so they can see the board, see the staff and feel like they’re in the room with us.”
With the board’s approval in hand, town staff will sign a 36-month agreement with GoToWebinar Pro for $199 per month, or $2,338 annually. The Poly video equipment will be purchased through the town’s IT firm, Precision IT, for $11,785 and installed at $125 an hour. Costs for both the software and equipment will be shared between budgetary zones, with water and wastewater funds covering 80% of the annual cost and the community Center, Zone 8 and Zone 9 funds covering the remaining 20%.
Breitstein noted the new system could be up and running as soon as the town’s first meeting in April. Instructions for accessing the meeting via video stream or teleconference will be on the meeting agenda, available on the town’s website.
Town to apply for park program grant
During the meeting, town staff also discussed its efforts to apply for a grant through the California State Parks Proposition 68 Statewide Park Program. If secured, the grant would fund a new linear park on the south side of Clipper Drive between Windward Point and Cove Place.
Since December, recreation programs supervisor Monica Gallo and parks and landscape manager Bill Engelman have led a series of townhall meetings to gather input and ideas for the new park, per the grant’s requirements. Those ideas were presented to the board for approval during last week’s meeting.
“The board approved the recommended amenities for the linear park, and we are now moving forward with the writing of the grant,” said General Manager Mike Davies. “That has a due date of March 12, so that’s what we are moving forward with, we will write the grant and submit.”
Davies added that the town will be notified by the Prop 68 program in late August if they’ve been awarded the grant.
Traffic control measures reviewed
Another item on last week’s agenda was a letter to the county regarding the traffic control measures implemented at the intersection of Highway 4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
The board voted to send a letter to the county requesting Caltrans take a fresh look at the intersection and consider if there are safer, more effective and more appealing engineering and design solutions to the traffic controls currently in place.
For more information, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.