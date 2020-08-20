Residents living near the end of Point of Timber Road may have heard construction sounds during the past week – and can expect to hear those sounds for one more week – as the town drills a test hole for a new well.
The drilling began Monday, Aug. 17, and is scheduled to continue Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., until Friday, Aug. 28.
Water and wastewater manager Aaron Goldsworthy said if all goes well, the site will eventually be an independent well that will treat water on-demand, without the need for large storage tanks.
“It’s basically just going to be pipes straight into the distribution system,” he explained. “It’s going to be like a third treatment plant we can have to help support the plants at Newport and Willow Lake.”
Goldsworthy noted the town has been hunting for a new well site for some time, but no other properties had the necessary space. This location is on the future grounds of the Pantages housing development, but this well is not meant to service only the future residents of Pantages.
“None of our wells are for a certain part of Discovery Bay,” Goldsworthy said. “Our distribution system is one giant network.”
Scott Lewis, principal geologist for Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers (LSCE), the firm handling the work, said the area is a perfect fit with the town’s existing distribution network.
“I don’t think the site in particular is any better or worse in terms of geology or hydrogeology than others, but I think the driving factor of this location is where it fits into the distribution system,” he said.
LSCE is drilling the test hole for a monitoring well, the first step in building a permanent well. The monitoring well is used to collect date on the site such as water quality and availability.
“It gives us an idea of what the conditions are in the aquifer to build a well,” Goldsworthy said. “In the future, if we do put a well in there – and we are pretty confident we can pull water from that spot – we want to make sure the quality is OK and from a good source and we can use that monitoring well in the future with the well . . . it’s a tool more than an actual supply right now.”
Lewis said the test hole will be drilled approximately 500 feet down, a depth he believes will be adequate based on his previous experience drilling in Discovery Bay and geologic investigation LSCE conducted. In addition to confirming a high-quality water supply, Lewis said the test hole will help define the permanent well so that construction materials can be ordered in the correct quantities.
“We want to make sure that we order the right materials, and don’t have any issues with that, because well casing is very expensive,” said Lewis. “We don’t want any extra, and we don’t want any surprises.”
Assuming the monitor will yields the hoped-for data, it will take the town two to three years to design and implement a new well, which should line up with the construction timeline for Pantages. If the data is not what town is hoping for, the search for a new site will commence.
Currently, the town has six functioning wells.
For more information on this project, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
