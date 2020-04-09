Despite some public dissent, the Town of Discovery Bay unanimously voted to increase water and wastewater rates to fund capital projects.
The town will effectively borrow $8 million for the water fund and $10 million for the wastewater fund while increasing rates for the next five years by 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively. The rate increase will fund $33.6 million total in capital projects, including the relocation of the district office building, infrastructure refurbishment and a denitrification plant. About $14 million would come from the water fund and $19.6 million from the wastewater fund.
“We have about $33 million in projects that need to be completed over the next five years, and we have about $8 million in the bank to do that,” said Robert Leete, Community Services District (CSD) director, further noting he was looking for the lowest impact on rates for the town’s customers. “That leaves us with a shortfall in order to keep our water and sewer system working as our customers expect. If we move ahead with some financing, we can spread those costs over 30 years, which is basically the useful life of the asset we would be building.”
The decision was made at the CSD’s April 1 meeting, during which time social distancing was in place and residents were able to dial in remotly to provide public comments.
Frank Visintin, a longtime resident, felt rate increases were inappropriate due to the current economic situation.
“Now is not the time to raise water and wastewater rates,” he said. “Now is the time to lower water and wastewater rates . . . the coronavirus has impacted family finances.”
Bill Helfrick also spoke against the rate increase plans, questioning the necessity of some of the capital improvement projects.
“In my opinion, the board, as usual, pushed through a spending program that at this point seems unnecessary,” he said after the meeting in an email to The Press.
Prior to the board’s decision, Alison Lechowicz of Lechowicz & Tseng Municipal Consultants remotely presented various rate options for consideration. The option scenarios varied based on the amount of debt taken on by the town. Lechowicz divided her presentation between water rates and wastewater rates, laying out options for each for the next five years.
“We did three options for the water fund: no debt, $4 million debt and $8 million in debt,” she said. “With the no debt, we are funding $14 million in projects with cash with rates, so there’s very steep increases in years one and two of 32%.”
Lechowicz explained water rates would increase less if the town decided to borrow more. The same was true of the rate increase options for wastewater. Here, the board could choose from four options: borrow nothing, resulting in steeper increases, or borrow $5 million, $7.5 million or $10 million.
After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to go with the finance committee’s recommendations of option three for the water rates and option four for the wastewater rates, borrowing the maximum amount and raising rates to residents the minimum amount.
At the board’s next meeting on April 15, the board will vote a final time to approve the rate study and adopt the rate increases. After that, notice of the rate increase will be mailed to all customers, who have the right to protest the increase in writing. A public hearing will be held June 3, and if approved, the new rates will go into effect on July 1 of this year. If 50% of the town’s residents protest the rate increase, the new rates cannot be implemented.
Under all the options, Lechowicz was careful to note the town would always have an emergency fund and four months of operating costs to ensure good financial health. Compared to surrounding cities, Discovery Bay has historically had low water rates and high wastewater rates. The new rate schedule does not change that.
For more information on the meeting or the town, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
