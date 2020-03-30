The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted to spend $98,853.90 on new play equipment and shade structures for Ravenswood Park.
Located on the western side of town, Ravenswood Park receives high traffic, and its existing equipment is worn out and in disrepair. In June of last year, funds for replacing the equipment were approved when the board adopted its budget for fiscal year 2019-20. Bill Engelman, parks and landscape manager for the town, presented staff’s replacement plan to the board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
“Staff did source three distributors of playground equipment, asked them to present their ideas,” Engelman said. “The criteria we were looking for was continuing the nautical theme, maximizing the current space and offering multiple play options that included shade structures.”
Engelman explained the recommended option — from Ross Recreation (RR) and costing $98,853.90 — was not the least expensive of the three quotes staff had received. He said the choice to recommend RR’s design had been made based upon the fact that it had swings, multiple slides and shade structures, and staff felt it was more aesthetically pleasing, as well as durable. The other two companies staff asked for quotes were Little Tikes, whose cost came in at $54,673, and Playworld, whose quote was unavailable.
CSD president Bill Pease questioned if the cost would fit into the planned budget and was assured it would. CSD Director Kevin Graves noted the project had been vetted and approved by the parks and rec committee at its meeting earlier this month.
The board unanimously approved the purchase, authorizing General Manager Mike Davies to move forward, and staff will order the structure from Ross Recreation. Staff is estimating a four-week lead time on delivery once the purchase is complete, but there is currently no set date for installation to begin.
Due to state and county mandates on social distancing, the town made this meeting available to the public through teleconference. There were six staff members and five board members at the meeting, all of whom practiced social distancing by sitting 6 feet or more apart. Presenters at the meeting and the town’s legal counsel phoned in, as did several residents. Only one resident attended the meeting in person, and that individual stayed less than 10 minutes.
For more information on the CSD or an audio recording of the meeting, visit https://www.todb.ca.gov/.
