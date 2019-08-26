The second of six scheduled weekend track shutdowns between Orinda and Walnut Creek will happen this Labor Day weekend to allow for major track replacement work funded by voter-approved Measure RR on BART’s busiest line.
Free buses provided by County Connection and AC Transit will replace trains between the Orinda, Lafayette and Walnut Creek stations while work crews replace nearly 50-year-old track components. BART riders can expect delays of 40 minutes or more during the Labor Day weekend between Orinda and Walnut Creek.
The two left lanes on eastbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette Station and Oak Hill Road will be closed while the Labor Day weekend track work takes place. The lanes will be closed at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, with both lanes scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
BART and Caltrans are partnering to limit impacts for drivers. Daytime peak delays for eastbound drivers are likely to happen in the afternoon and could reach up to 30 minutes. If delays approach 30 minutes, Caltrans will notify BART and the number of lanes closed will be reduced from two to one.
The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a low-ridership period for BART. Once the scheduled work is complete, regular BART service between Orinda and Walnut Creek will resume for the Tuesday morning commute.
