Over 100 people — mostly women — will fill the Los Medanos College (LMC) recital hall on Oct. 9 with one mission in mind - to transform the lives of Bay Area women through job training and economic mobility.
Energize Your Destiny is a Los Medanos College event sponsored by Shell Oil Co — a partnership between Shell’s workforce development and diversity outreach team, Shell’s Martinez refinery and community colleges to share opportunities for job training in the trades and career opportunities for women. This will be the third year the event has been hosted by LMC’s Pittsburg campus.
The day begins with women throughout the Bay Area making their way to the Pittsburg Campus. Attendees include women who want to return to the workforce; youth from high schools with career technical education programs; women who have never worked outside the home; and current college students.
Female employees from Shell’s Martinez facility will demystify trades work, emphasizing safety, camaraderie and teamwork. While Shell employees share their stories and encourage participants to explore skilled and technical careers like welding, instrumentation and electrical and process technology, participants can ask questions about career challenges, hiring processes, education requirements and work-life balance.
The event is free and lunch will be provided. To register, visit www.losmedanos.edu/shell. For more information about careers at Shell, visit www.shell.com/careers. For information about the event, contact LMC Workforce and Economic Development Program Coordinator Melina Rodriguez at 925-473-7417 or mrodriguez@losmedanos.edu.
