The following message was sent out by the Oakley Police Department through a Nixle communication Saturday, February 20:
The Oakley Police Department wishes to inform you of a scheduled protest occurring this afternoon, beginning at noon. The protest will be primarily located at the City Hall campus. We do expect potential traffic disruptions on Main Street between Norcross Lane and Vintage Parkway from 12p.m.-4p.m.
Please find alternate routes of travel.
