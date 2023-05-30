BRENTWOOD – A local senior facility was given a big scare on Tuesday afternoon as the trailer behind it was destroyed in a fire.

ConFire responded to reports of a fire at 6400 Brentwood Blvd. at 2:51 p.m. When the firefighters arrived, they began to work on a trailer on fire behind the senior center as smoke filled the trailer and its backyard. The trailer was home to the senior caretakers who live on site. 

“We smelled something,” Jovita Bansil, one of the caretakers at the senior center, said. “We were on duty (in the care home). When I entered the trailer, I smelled something. When I looked, we had the air conditioning on, the television on there, and it looked good. When I got outside again, I saw smoke over there by the heavy duty outlets. When the smoke came in, the fire started at the bottom of the floor, then it started to explode underneath the floor.”

