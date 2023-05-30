BRENTWOOD – A local senior facility was given a big scare on Tuesday afternoon as the trailer behind it was destroyed in a fire.
ConFire responded to reports of a fire at 6400 Brentwood Blvd. at 2:51 p.m. When the firefighters arrived, they began to work on a trailer on fire behind the senior center as smoke filled the trailer and its backyard. The trailer was home to the senior caretakers who live on site.
“We smelled something,” Jovita Bansil, one of the caretakers at the senior center, said. “We were on duty (in the care home). When I entered the trailer, I smelled something. When I looked, we had the air conditioning on, the television on there, and it looked good. When I got outside again, I saw smoke over there by the heavy duty outlets. When the smoke came in, the fire started at the bottom of the floor, then it started to explode underneath the floor.”
All of the seniors and the caretakers were evacuated from the main house in front initially as the fire started, but were able to go back inside with no concerns shortly after. Nobody was hurt from the smoke nor the fire, fire officials and the senior caretakers said.
Bansil said she believes that the fire was electric and caused by the heavy duty outlets. ConFire would not confirm if the fire was from anything electrical as it is under investigation.
Firefighters had a tough time battling the fire, mainly due to the insulation of the trailer and the trees and brushes all around it. They were able to contain the fire in the backyard before it could become much worse.
“We had problems with the burning underneath the mobile home and further inside the residence,” ConFire Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero said. “(The insulation) makes it a hot box. That’s why it takes forever to get these things out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.