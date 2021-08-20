For the second time since May, a semi-truck was struck by a train while trying to cross the railroad tracks near Orwood Resort in unincorporated Brentwood, Calif., Friday, August 20, 2021. One train passenger was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital with minor injuries.
Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
An Amtrak train carrying 50 passengers collided with a semi-truck near Orwood and Bixler roads in Brentwood just before 3 p.m. today, but no major injuries were reported, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The Amtrak train was traveling eastbound off of Orwood Road, when it collided with a semi-truck predominantly carrying tomatoes, said Steve Aubert, fire marshal with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Of the 55 individuals involved in the incident—50 train passengers, four Amtrak employees, and the single truck driver—only one person from the train was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, Aubert said.
The Amtrak train traveled roughly half a mile after hitting the truck before coming to a stop, he added.
There have been at least three collisions involving Amtrak trains and vehicles in this area in recent years.
In May, one injury was reported after an Amtrak train collided with a truck in Orwood.
In October 2011, 35 Amtrak train passengers were injured when the train collided with a big rig in Orwood. In August 2015, an Amtrak train hit a truck at a railroad crossing in Orwood. The truck driver suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle. A second person was critically injured when the truck flew into the water and landed on an individual relaxing in a raft on the water.
"This is a very rural area out here in unincorporated Brentwood," Aubert said. "It is traveled quite frequently by the farming that goes on out here. There are no rail crossing gates or anything, so it is a tricky area. On top of that, the train itself is able to go up to 80 miles per hour down a single stretch right in this immediate area, so there is not much air for any misgivings to go on."
The scene was turned over to BNSF and Amtrak at around 5:30 p.m.
-Check back for updates.
-Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report.
