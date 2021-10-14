Antioch police arrested a transient man on Oct. 13 in connection with three separate felonies — arson, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an incendiary device — after responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a homeless encampment near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Wild Horse Drive.
“While responding to the incident, officers learned the suspect (later identified as Brian Dean) struck the victim in the head with a metal pipe and then lit a rag on fire, tossing it into the victim’s encampment,” Sgt. Mellone of the Antioch police said in a statement. “The lit rag fully engulfed the encampment and spread to the adjacent hillside, threatening several homes on Spaulding Street. Firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to the adjacent homes.”
Officers responded at roughly 6:05 p.m. to the reports and were provided with a photograph of a suspect taken by a nearby resident. The photograph showed a man fleeing on a “distinctive” bicycle. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
At 8:15 p.m. a man riding the same bicycle was spotted by Cpl. James Colley and detained without incident. The man, Brian Dean, was found to be in possession of an incendiary device and placed under arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, arson and possession of said incendiary device. Dean was later booked at Martinez Detention Facility.
The incident is the second fire at the same location in two days according to the police report. It is the subject of a joint investigation by the Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Arson Investigator.
