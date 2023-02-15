Construction

Contra Costa County Public Works will be performing geotechnical borings in preparation for a future project on Morgan Territory Road in July 

The county Public Works Department will perform tree removal work along Marsh Creek Road near Bridges 143 and 145.  

The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., barring unforeseen circumstances, according to a press release. 

Bridge 143 is located 1.5 miles northwest of Deer Valley Road near the Clayton Palms Community. Bridge 145 is 3 miles east of Deer Valley Road near the road transition to Camino Diablo. 

