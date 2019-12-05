The holiday season got off to a less-than-jolly start for local Scouts when trees purchased for their annual Christmas tree lot failed to materialize, but some hard work and a little luck got the Scouts back in business, albeit a little worse for the wear.
“We did manage to get trees,” said Jennifer Mesker, committee chairperson for Troop 152 in Oakley. “However, we were unable to get them until the day after Thanksgiving, and weren’t able to open until the Sunday after Thanksgiving. And, we got less trees.”
Mesker explained that the troop entered into a contract for the purchase of 518 trees, to be sold from their lot adjacent to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oakley, by Scouts from Troops 21, 22 and 152. They paid a deposit of $5,123, and the trees were to be picked up by a trucking service from three different farms on Nov. 25, to be delivered to the Scouts on Nov. 27. When the driver showed up at the first of the three farms, there were no trees to be had. At that point, Mesker got busy.
“I was on the phone for hours trying to see if we could make something work,” said Mesker. “I ended up getting in contact with actual growers themselves — the farms that we were supposed to get our trees from.”
Through those calls, Mesker was able to determine one farm had been paid $4,545 for 110 trees. It’s unclear what happened to the remaining $578 of the deposit, as neither of the other two farms had received any money, nor has the money been refunded to the Scouts.
“It’s not a million dollars,” said Stephen DeMarco, charter representative for Troop 152. “But to a troop of our size, it’s a lot of money.”
After their previous provider retired from the business, Mesker turned to the Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association for a recommendation, and found Ellen Faiss of Heritage Trees. A request for a comment was sent to Faiss, however, as of press time, there has been no response.
In addition to the 110 trees that were paid for, one of the farms agreed to provide trees on credit, allowing the Scouts to pay for them after the lot opened and trees were selling. While this generosity was helpful, the troop was unable to secure the entire order of 518 trees.
“We are out 122 trees that we were expecting based on our full order,” said Mesker. “Those 122 trees are quite a bit of revenue.”
The trucking company refunded the Scouts’ fee for the initial delivery attempt, but the second trip did cost an additional $357 — an expense the Scouts had to absorb.
The trees were delivered late on Saturday, Nov. 30, and the Scouts opened for business for the 12th consecutive year the next day. Fewer trees, and having missed two critical selling days put a dent in the Scouts’ plans.
“Every year we depend on the tree lot as our fundraiser,” said DeMarco. “The Girl Scouts sell cookies; we do the tree lot. In order to do the tree lot, we front the money to the troop. We put down anywhere from 25-50% of the cost of the trees. Then we pay the money out after we sell the trees. If we don’t have trees to sell, we can’t pay back what we put in. This pays for all Scout activities throughout the whole year.”
Scouts earn credit by putting in hours working at the tree lot. Their hourly rate is determined by the amount of revenue raised by the sale of trees: fewer sales and more expenses mean the Scouts will earn less money. The money they do earn is kept in an account maintained by the troop, and can be used to pay for activities or to reimburse scouting-related expenses during the year.
“I’ve been able to spend money on outings because of this lot,” said Scout William Mesker. “Seeing that the boys aren’t going to be able to have that opportunity doesn’t make me happy. Me and a couple of the older boys in the troop — the ones that are aging out soon — are giving some of our money to the troop so they can have extra money to do something.”
Jennifer Mesker is confident the Scouts will overcome the challenges presented this season.
“The positive thing is that we have our trees,” she said. “We have less trees, so that’s the downside. We’ve had great responses from the community; everybody’s been very positive...I think we’re going to rise to the occasion.”
