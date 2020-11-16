Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) announced Transit as their official mobility app. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide and is available for Tri Delta Transit riders who are now able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.
Upon launching the app, Tri Delta Transit riders will see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors. Users can easily navigate Tri Delta Transit service, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation, and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature. In addition to providing trip planning and real-time bus information, the app also allows riders access to bus crowding information for their trip, an important tool during the COVID-19 pandemic when deciding which bus trip to take. Tri Delta Transit’s fixed route fleet is outfitted with automated passenger counter (APC) sensors. APC data is supplemented with crowdsourcing data which allows riders to report the current passenger bus load for their trip.
“We are excited to offer the new crowd reporting feature on our buses. The app provides vital information so passengers can make informed choices about their commutes,” stated Jeanne Krieg, CEO.
Crowding levels are described as Crowded, Some Crowding, and Not Crowded. These standards are based on the temporarily lowered crowding threshold to accommodate social distancing.
“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with Tri Delta Transit and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”
Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or www.TriDeltaTransit.com
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.