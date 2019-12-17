Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.