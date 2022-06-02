Tri-Delta Transit could open new park-and-ride lot in Oakley this month

Tri-Delta Transit is in the final stages of completing a new park-and-ride lot in Oakley. Located on Main Street north of its intersection at Cypress Avenue, the new park-and-ride lot will provide commuters with express bus service to the Antioch BART station, as well as providing local bus service on weekdays, weekends and holidays.
“Park and ride lots offer a convenient and safe location to transfer from a single passenger vehicle to a local transit bus,” said Eastern Contra Costa Transportation Authority Chief Financial Officer Agustin Diaz. “Ridesharing saves users money while reducing traffic congestion and energy consumption.”
The contract for this project was awarded in March 2021 at a total cost of $3,989,519 with construction commencing on April 18, 2021, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Land for the project was purchased in 2009, but groundbreaking on this long-awaited project was delayed until last year.
“The reason it has taken so long to begin construction is because it is very difficult to secure capital funding for an expansion project such as this one,” said Diaz. “Transit capital investments are generally focused on the replacement or rehabilitation of existing assets.”
According to Diaz, the new Oakley park-and-ride lot is an facility on a 2.4-acre lot that includes 164 parking stalls (with six stalls to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act), six bus bays, bike lockers and electric vehicle charging stations, and will be served and managed by Tri-Delta Transit. Once completed, the new park and ride lot will be the second one in the region, to go along with another park-and-ride lot in Brentwood at Walnut Boulevard and Dainty Avenue. Work on how to pay for building an additional park-and-ride lot in the city of Antioch is underway.
“Public transit buses cannot get into the communities where our passengers live,” said Oakley Assistant to the City Manager Felicia Escover. “So we are offering a gathering point to park your car, your bike, or walk to the park and ride for a quick easy ride to BART or other locations in East Contra Costa County.”
According to Escover, options for carpooling and a drop-off location for parents not wanting to fight the traffic at Main and Cypress will be included in the project. Furthermore, other improvements, including the addition of new street lighting, landscaping, frontage road, and sidewalk improvements will be included. Additional improvements have also been made to Main Street, which include a new median and the widening to two lanes on both sides of Main Street to go along with the addition of accompanying curbs, gutters, and drainage.
More information on this project, including photo updates, can be found at the following link: https://trideltatransit.com/promos/OakleyParkRide.aspx.
