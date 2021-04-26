Identifying the community need for public internet services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tri Delta Transit is seeking partnerships with community organizations to launch their summer program “WiFi on Wheels” in the Tri Delta Transit service area of Eastern Contra Costa County. Tri Delta Transit buses will be driven to community organizations and parked for time slots of 3 hours in requested locations, providing free WiFi connection for devices within a 200-foot radius around the bus.
“Tri Delta Transit’s WiFi-enabled buses enhance the rider experience by helping riders maximize productivity during their trip,” said Jeanne Krieg, Chief Executive Officer, Tri Delta Transit. “Tri Delta Transit can provide critical internet service to the community by parking our buses through-out the community.”
WiFi connections are provided to riders and community members through a partnership between Tri Delta Transit and Colony Networks. “We’re very happy to be working with Tri Delta Transit while extending our transportation/mobile tier of WiFi access to the Eastern Contra Costa county community,” said Jason Strashek, VP Products at Colony Networks Inc.
WiFi-enabled vehicles are one of many technological advancements for Tri Delta Transit. Tri Delta Transit provides the on demand transportation option Tri MyRide, which allows passengers to book trips through the Tri MyRide app in limited service areas. The app Tri Delta Watch is available for reporting safety concerns, and the app Transit provides trip planning tools, bus capacity, and real time bus information.
“We want our Tri Delta Transit riders to stay connected wherever they go,” said Maria Arce, Chief Communications Officer, Tri Delta Transit. “Our buses can provide communities with resources beyond ridership, and we look forward to building new partnerships to offer this service.”
To become a Tri Delta Transit community partner and request a WiFi bus, please email comments to eccta.org with the subject line “WiFi on Wheels.” For more information, visit https://trideltatransit.com/wifi.aspx.
About Tri Delta Transit:
- Tri Delta Transit provides over 2 million trips each year to a population of over 315,000 residents in the 225 square miles of Eastern Contra Costa County. They currently operate 15 local bus routes from Monday through Friday, 5 local bus routes on weekends, door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, on demand rideshare services and shuttle services to community events.
- To learn more, visit: https://trideltatransit.com/.
About Colony Networks:
- Colony’s SaaS platform enables customers to provision, manage and monitor 3G, 4G and 5G connections as well as a number of network and IoT devices. The platform provides insight and control over a variety of policy-based authentication methods, content filtering and data usage control. It is device and connectivity agnostic, and is widely deployed in the Fleet, Retail and Hospitality industries. Colony’s products are typically available through leading telecom operators and channel partners.
- To learn more, visit: https://colonynetworks.com/.
