Elderly Oakley resident who's truck crashed into house suspected of possible DUI

Photo courtesy Consepcion Martinez
An older Oakley resident was hospitalized Thursday evening after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into the corner of someone’s house in Oakley.
 
Oakley police responded to a call at 8:28 p.m.  for a vehicle that hit a house on the intersection of O’Hara and E. Home avenues.

