Truck fire sparks 7-acre vegetation blaze
Photo by Tony Kukulich

An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District investigator said a burning pickup truck touched off a 7-acre vegetation fire along Orwood Road in Brentwood, Friday, July 10. Investigators are unsure if the truck was intentionally torched and are attempting to determine if it was stolen.

[Photos] Orwood Road fire

