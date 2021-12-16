The work of a stakeholder committee created to provide input on the design of the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP) tunnel came to an end as its last official meeting was conducted earlier this month.
The Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority (DCA), the agency responsible for the design, construction and financing of the single-tunnel project, approved the creation of the Stakeholder Engagement Committee (SEC) in October 2019. The SEC’s role was to offer feedback on the tunnel’s design and identify the impact of DCA activity on the people who live, work and recreate in the Delta region.
“The Stakeholder Engagement Committee will give a much-needed voice to the opinions, expertise, and concerns of Delta residents, business owners and other stakeholders as the DCA explores engineering and design proposals,” said Sarah Palmer, DCA board member, at the time the committee was approved. “The DCA is committed to transparent and robust outreach with the sharing of ideas that will incorporate local knowledge, history, and geography into a world-class engineering project that respects the Delta as place, home, and ecosystem. We cannot do this without the Delta stakeholders.”
The SEC started with 16 members and two ex officio appointments representing a broad range of Delta interests. Members served in a purely advisory role and had no official standing with either the DCA or the Department of Water Resources (DWR) – the state agency that will own and operate the tunnel if it is approved and constructed. In a January 2020 memo to SEC members, Carrie Buckman, DWR environmental program manager, clarified how feedback from the SEC would influence the project’s design.
“DWR has requested the DCA design the proposed project facilities with a focus on ways to reduce or avoid construction-related local effects,” she wrote. “The DCA has organized the SEC to provide valuable input in understanding these local effects and the ways they might be minimized or avoided. This work is expected to result in recommendations by the DCA to DWR for design of the proposed project and suggestions on construction methodology.”
Nazli Parvizi, stakeholder engagement manager with the DCA, said that a December 2021 end date was always part of DCA’s plan and was discussed in one of the committee’s first few meetings. That date coincided with completion of the project’s conceptual design.
As might be expected with a large, complex and controversial project, the interaction between the SEC and DCA did not always go smoothly. In April 2020, members of the SEC suggested that project planning should be paused as the state struggled to come to terms with the impact of the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic. Some members argued that meeting with constituents would be exponentially more difficult, particularly in environmental justice communities and parts of the Delta where high-speed internet connections are not common. Then-Executive Director Kathryn Mallon took an unwavering stance that the project would continue despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“We were outraged,” said Karen Mann, SEC member and president of Save the California Delta Alliance and SEC member. “The problem is that I can’t get the word out to my stakeholders, which is Discovery Bay. We couldn’t have meetings. We couldn’t show people maps. They were going to keep on the process with SEC members or without. If any SEC member was to resign, they would reach out and replace them.”
The role of the SEC was to provide feedback on the project’s plans, not to debate the value of the project itself. But both sides expressed frustration at the amount of time spent doing just that.
“We have no say in whether the project should exist, should continue, should go forward,” Parvizi said. “That’s not the DCA’s role. We don’t have those debates with anybody. That’s not our job. I think folks understood that, but I don’t think anyone’s going to let an opportunity pass when they’ve got a public forum. But it did make the role of the SEC less effective.”
Signs of frustration with the process were evident as at least two SEC members – Mann and Restore the Delta Executive Director Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla – resigned from the committee in recent months. Barrigan-Parrilla cited DWR’s lack of meaningful engagement with environmental justice communities, while Mann called the process a “sham.”
Parvizi acknowledged that these resignations might have influenced the timing of the group’s dissolution.
“I think there would have been more resignations,” she said. “The point was not to have it just sputter off. We had a goal of trying to get feedback on engineer considerations. As we did that and our job wrapped up, then it made sense to end the SEC. That was always the plan. But I think the departures, for whatever reasons people had, were a sign that we were doing the right thing by ending it.”
Despite the challenges, Bethel Island and SEC member David Gloski ticked off a number of wins including the relocation of a tunnel shaft away from Discovery Bay; the relocation of a barge landing that was originally slated for a popular sailboat anchorage and moving construction operations away from areas used by sandhill cranes.
“I think we did a whole lot helping them realize certain things about the Delta that they had to look out for,” he added. “There were concrete ways I saw that the conceptual designs were changed so that the Delta was less affected and wildlife was less affected.”
DCA final conceptual design will be the basis for DWR’s draft environmental impact report that is expected to be published in the middle of next year.
The creation of the SEC was not a mandated action; DCA did so voluntarily. The input gathered made the conceptual design better, Parvizi said, adding that the process that resulted in the SEC will likely serve as a blueprint for future efforts. Still, determining if the process was effective is difficult.
“I have a hard time saying it was successful,” Parvizi said. “I think the SEC would say, ‘No it wasn’t. Your success is not our success.’ But I do think it was important. I do think it was necessary.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.