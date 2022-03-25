Apartment fire in Antioch

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten 

A two-alarm apartment fire is currently burning at 2301 Sycamore Drive in Antioch.

The fire broke out at 8:23 p.m. All residents have evacuated the complex safely. Officials ask that people avoid the area.

