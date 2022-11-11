Two Antioch residents face multiple felony charges in Brentwood Robberies

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September.
Delvon Hasain Hasan, 20, and Dioni Tamirra Patton, 18, of Antioch, both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first- and second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, according to a District Attorney’s Office press release.
The robberies occurred in the parking lot of the Bank of America at 6261 Lone Tree Way on Sept. 16 and 19. On Sept. 16, the first victim was making a cash deposit for her employer at about 2:30 p.m. when prosecutors allege that Patton grabbed the deposit bag and ran toward a getaway vehicle.
