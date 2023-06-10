Two Brentwood residents, Oakley resident arrested in police sting

Two Brentwood residents and one from Oakley were arrested last week as part of a child sexual abuse sting.
According to Brentwood police, Michael Patterson, 42, and Carlos Vera, 25, were two of seven people arrested in connection with a sting operation with the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that was targeting adults who law enforcement officials allege were looking to meet with minors for sex, police said in a press release.
A total of 15 law enforcement agencies participated in the sting operation hosted by Brentwood police that was called “Operation Spring Cleaning.”
The goal of the operation was to identify victims of alleged child sexual abuse.
Along with Patterson and Vera, the others arrested were:
--Oakley resident Nhouel Dulay, 29
--Stockton resident Jeffrey Pallesen, 43
--Merced resident Edward Stinson, 21
-- San Ramon resident Robert Stearns, 54
-- Berkeley resident Randall Alston, 29.
Along with the arrests, police also seized about 40 illegal firearms and 39 electronic devices, the press release stated.
All of the suspects will remain in custody pending their preliminary hearings.
The ICAC helps state and local law enforcement agencies combat child sexual exploitation and crimes against children through technology, the release stated. It includes forensic and investigative services, training, technical assistance, victim services, and community education.
Watch for updates to this story.
