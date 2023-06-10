Two Brentwood residents, Oakley resident arrested in police sting

Brentwood police park outside of this housing complex during their sting operation with the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Photo courtesy Brentwood Police Department

Two Brentwood residents and one from Oakley  were arrested last week as part of a child sexual abuse sting.

According to Brentwood police, Michael Patterson, 42, and Carlos Vera, 25, were two of seven people arrested in connection with a sting operation with the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that was targeting adults who law enforcement officials allege were looking to meet with minors for sex, police said in a press release.

A total of 15 law enforcement agencies participated in the sting operation hosted by Brentwood police that was called “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

