Two men face felony charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman whose body was found burned on Mokelumne Trail in Antioch.
32-year-old Ashton Montalvo and 39-year-old Deangelo Laraye Boone are facing felony complaints of arson and mutilation. Both men will be arraigned on Oct. 27 in Martinez.
Antioch Police are still investigating the circumstances where Sharlman’s burned body was found on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive on Oct. 17th.
