Two drivers were killed early Monday morning when the vehicles they were driving collided head-on on Vasco Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call at 6:37 a.m. to a three- vehicle crash on Vasco Road just south of Walnut Boulevard.
The CHP says that a silver Honda Fit and a silver Nissan Altima were traveling southbound on Vasco Road when the Nissan rear-ended the Honda, then lost control and ended up in the northbound lane. The Nissan then crashed head-on into an Acura Integra heading north.
