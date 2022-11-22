No injuries were reported after a home on the 700 block of Summerwood Drive in Brentwood caught on fire on Tuesday, Nov. 22  because of an undetermined fireplace mishap.

At 9:45 a.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews noted light smoke coming from the backyard and eave area of the residential fire, according to Con Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. 

Crews were able to contain the fire to the living room and kitchen area of the two-story home, and had the flames extinguished within 10 minutes. Firefighters then inspected the home fully to ensure there was no extension of the fire into the walls and attic.

[Photos] Two displaced in Brentwood residential fire

