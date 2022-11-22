A home on the 700 block of Summerwood Drive in Brentwood caught fire, displacing two residents, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Officials believe the fire was caused by an undetermined fireplace mishap. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
No injuries were reported after a home on the 700 block of Summerwood Drive in Brentwood caught on fire on Tuesday, Nov. 22 because of an undetermined fireplace mishap.
At 9:45 a.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews noted light smoke coming from the backyard and eave area of the residential fire, according to Con Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the living room and kitchen area of the two-story home, and had the flames extinguished within 10 minutes. Firefighters then inspected the home fully to ensure there was no extension of the fire into the walls and attic.
[Photos] Two displaced in Brentwood residential fire
Melissa van Ruiten
"A fire in the fireplace extended out into the living room, causing the structural damage,” said Auzenne. “There was no fire damage to the second floor.”
One occupant was home when the fire started and escaped, fire officials said.
Between the fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage on the second floor, the repairs will likely be $50,000-$60,000, according to Auzenne. The Red Cross will provide assistance for the family’s immediate shelter needs. The other family member was not home at the time.
