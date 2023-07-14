Brentwood Police Department Logo/Photo_EDITORIAL ART
Two males were hospitalized after exchanging gunfire in Brentwood Friday evening.
According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Majoram Drive for a shooting as two unidentified males exchanged gunfire and both were hit.
Both males were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said, and their

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.