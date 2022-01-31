The intersection of Camino Diablo and Holway Drive in Byron, Calif. was the scene of a three vehicle accident on the evening of Monday, January 31, 2021. One driver was extricated from their vehicle and airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Holway Drive and Camino Diablo tonight (Jan. 31).
An unidentified blue vehicle on Camino Diablo attempting to go west collided with a sedan also traveling west at about 6:30 p.m., said Officer Parks of the California Highway Patrol.
The sedan then crashed into an unidentified vehicle that was stopped eastbound on Camino Diablo, Parks said.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles, and two others sustained minor injuries, said Fire Captain Steve Carter.
The extricated person was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with moderate to major injuries, while another unidentified person was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital with minor injuries, Carter said.
The daughter of the person airlifted reported that her mom was fully alert and responsive as of 8:50 p.m.
The Holway Drive and Camino Diablo intersection was closed until about 7:30 p.m.
