Extreme Heat, Air Pollution Tied to Higher Mortality Risk
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for eastern Contra Costa County for this Labor Day holiday weekend, with a Spare the Air advisory also possible because of the wildfires in Northern California and southern Oregon.
The weather service said temperatures in the Delta and East County are forecast to top 100 degrees for three days over the weekend -- Saturday through Monday, the holiday. Temperatures could reach 105 to 110 degrees.
Sunday is forecast to be the hottest day of the weekend, with area temperatures expected to hover around 110.

