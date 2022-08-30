The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for eastern Contra Costa County for this Labor Day holiday weekend, with a Spare the Air advisory also possible because of the wildfires in Northern California and southern Oregon.
The weather service said temperatures in the Delta and East County are forecast to top 100 degrees for three days over the weekend -- Saturday through Monday, the holiday. Temperatures could reach 105 to 110 degrees.
Sunday is forecast to be the hottest day of the weekend, with area temperatures expected to hover around 110.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
–
Patriots Jet Team Center Byron Airport
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Alexis Gabe’s family disappointed after meeting with Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton
- Oakley police fatally shoot domestic disturbance suspect
- 8 Antioch police officers under county and federal investigation
- Second suspect from Brentwood fitness center shooting arrested
- Discovery Bay fire damages home
- Antioch passes rent control ordinance to limit increases
- Brentwood, Oakley City Council candidates finalized
- BVAL football preview: Bulked-up Patriots hope to be better than in 2021
- Oakley will proceed with Nov. 8 election despite just 1 candidate for District 4 council seat
- Kevin Temple to be installed as new Postmaster in Discovery Bay on Tuesday
Videos
Collections
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chico
- Every Jane Austen movie adaptation, ranked
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madera metro area
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Yuba City
- [Photos] Discovery Bay house fire causes substantial damage
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles metro area
- 15 of the best TV shows set in college
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Stockton
- 10 states most at risk for malware attacks
- [Photos] John Marsh Art Show at the Delta Gallery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.