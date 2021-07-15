Update (4:30 p.m. on July 15)
The Brentwood Police Department has canceled the shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area of St. Andrews Drive and Troon Drive.
According to the agency, the investigation was peacefully resolved. An unidentified adult male was safely taken into police custody without injury following a domestic violence related incident.
The Brentwood Police has put out a community advisory and stated that there is significant police presence at and around St. Andrews Drive and Troon Drive due to an ongoing investigation. They are asking that all residents avoid this area.
During this time, officers are asking that residents take necessary precaution and shelter-in-place in this area. This story will be updated after we have received more information.
