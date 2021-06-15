The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday and continuing until Friday with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. The NWS also issued an extreme heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 degrees expected.
The temperatures will affect the following areas: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The city of Brentwood will be designating the Brentwood
Community Center as a cooling center during the extreme heatwave forecasted for this week. Extreme heat is when temperatures reach at or above 104/105 degrees.
The Brentwood Community Center will be open to the public from Wednesday, June 16 through Friday, June 18 from Noon until 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required while inside the community center.
The city of Oakley will open the Oakley Recreation Center Studio to help residents keep cool during the anticipated hot conditions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Thursday, June 17and Friday, June 18. The space will provide seating, water and air conditioning. Visitors of the cooling center will be required to sign in, wear a face covering, complete a health assessment, and maintain social distancing from others. Masks will be provided to those who need them. The center is unable to admit visitors who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of the coronavirus. The facility cannot accommodate pets, service animals only. Limited space is available, you can call 925-625-7041 to verify if space is available.
For additional information on how to stay safe during the hot temperatures please visit the CDC Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness page by clicking here.
The Oakley Recreation Center is located at 1250 O’Hara Ave (the studio is the building nearest the grass field).
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
