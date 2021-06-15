The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday and continuing until Friday with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. The NWS also issued an extreme heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.
The temperatures will affect the following areas: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The city of Brentwood will be designating the Brentwood Community Center as a cooling center during the extreme heatwave forecasted for this week. Extreme heat is when temperatures reach at or above 104/105 degrees.
The Brentwood Community Center will be open to the public from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 through Friday, June 18, from. Masks and social distancing will be required while inside the community center.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
